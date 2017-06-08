* UK vote, ECB meeting, Comey testimony in focus
* Yen moves away from its recent highs
* Japanese markets shrug off latest N. Korea missile test
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average
hovered in positive terrain on Thursday, with the yen moving
away from recent highs and Wall Street edging up, but market
participants were on guard ahead of key events.
The Nikkei was up 0.1 percent at 19,993.97 at the
end of morning trade.
"We are just moving in a range on either side of 20,000,"
said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset
Management, referring to the milestone broken last week, when
Japanese shares climbed to their highest since August 2015.
UK voters head to the polls for a general election, the
European Central Bank holds a regular policy meeting and former
FBI Director James Comey will testify to the U.S. Senate later
on Thursday.
"All of these three events add some macro benchmarks or
catalyst potential," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan
equity sales at Credit Suisse.
"People remember the UK referendum last year was something
that affected the Friday trading day in Japan. This is not the
same scale or likelihood of shock factor, but the results are
unclear," he said.
Comey accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of
asking him to drop an investigation of former national security
adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia's alleged
meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged, but
sources told Reuters last week the central bank will acknowledge
the improved economic outlook by removing a reference to
"downside risks" in its statement.
Meanwhile, a decisive victory for UK Prime Minister Theresa
May would ensure a smooth exit from the European Union, though
opinion polls have shown May's Conservative party's lead over
the opposition Labour party has narrowed.
Shares got a bit of a tailwind from a modestly weaker yen.
But sentiment was curbed by economic data early on Thursday.
Japan's economic growth in the January-March period was revised
to less than half its original estimated pace because of a
downward adjustment in business inventories, underscoring the
fragility of its export-led expansion.
Japanese markets had a muted reaction to North Korea's
latest missile tests. The rogue state fired what appeared to be
several land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday,
South Korea's military said, ignoring world pressure to curb its
weapons development.
Toshiba Corp rose 4.5 percent after sources told
Reuters it aims to name a buyer for its semiconductor business
next week.
The choice has narrowed to one bid from U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom Ltd and U.S. tech fund Silver Lake and another
from Toshiba chip partner Western Digital Corp and
Japanese government-related investors, sources said.
Dentsu Inc shares dropped 2.8 percent, after the
advertising group said on Wednesday its net sales for May fell
6.8 percent from the same month a year ago.
Japan Display was down 3.3 percent, after a source
said the company was considering restructuring beyond cutting
jobs and consolidating production, as its late entry into OLED
technology caused loss of business with Apple Inc.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,598.21,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.1
percent to 14,238.76.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)