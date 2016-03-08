* Nikkei's drop extends as USD falls below 113 yen
* Japan's Q4 GDP has little impact but does not help mood
* SoftBank outperforms after announcing reorganization plan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, March 8 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a near one-week low on Tuesday as a stronger yen kept
investors on edge, dragging down stocks across the board.
The dollar dipped below 113 yen in early morning trade. At
0149 GMT, the pair stood at 112.85.
The Nikkei fell 1.8 percent to 16,610.06 points by
midmorning, after touching as low as 16,599.73, the lowest since
March 2.
In particular, exporters took a hit, with Toyota Motor Corp
falling 1.6 percent, Honda Motor Co dropping
2.0 percent and Nissan Motor Co tumbling 3 percent.
As investors have become risk averse, financials also lost
ground. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 3.2
percent, Mizuho Financial Group declined 1.6 percent
and Nomura Holdings dropping 2.5 percent
Japan's fourth-quarter economic data released before the
market open had a limited impact to the stock market, but it did
not help sentiment, either.
The data showed the world's third-largest economy contracted
less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2015, but
private consumption remained weak, underscoring the challenges
facing premier Shinzo Abe in restoring growth amid intensifying
overseas headwinds.
"While the economy is stagnant, the Bank Of Japan imposed a
negative interest rate policy. There are lots of concerns in the
market, and the government needs to come up with a growth
strategy and fiscal policy to lift the economy and the mood,"
said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Kuramochi said that the market will likely continue taking
cues from the currency market and oil prices, while investors
will keep an eye on the central banks' policies ahead.
Suzuki Motor stumbled more than 4 percent after the
automaker said it will issue 200 billion yen in zero-coupon
convertible bonds while it will cancel Volkswagen shares.
Bucking the weakness, SoftBank Group Corp rose as
high as 3.8 percent after announcing a reorganization plan.
The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,333.07
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.1 percent to
12,063.49.
