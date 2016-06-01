TOKYO, June 1 Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average extended its earlier losses after the yen built on its gains, with the U.S. dollar slipping below 110 yen, hurting the profit outlook for exporters and other Japanese shares that benefit from a weaker currency.

The Nikkei share average was 1.9 percent lower at 16,914.13 in late afternoon trading.

Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic Corp slid 2.2 percent in late afternoon trading while automaker Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.8 percent and tyre exporter Bridgestone Corp slipped 1.5 percent.

The broader Topix slid 1.5 percent to 1,359.25 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 1.6 percent lower at 12,248.67. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)