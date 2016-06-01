TOKYO, June 1 Japan's benchmark Nikkei share
average extended its earlier losses after the yen built on its
gains, with the U.S. dollar slipping below 110 yen, hurting the
profit outlook for exporters and other Japanese shares that
benefit from a weaker currency.
The Nikkei share average was 1.9 percent lower at
16,914.13 in late afternoon trading.
Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic
Corp slid 2.2 percent in late afternoon trading while
automaker Toyota Motor Corp fell 0.8 percent and tyre
exporter Bridgestone Corp slipped 1.5 percent.
The broader Topix slid 1.5 percent to 1,359.25 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was 1.6 percent lower at
12,248.67.
