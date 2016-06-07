* Nikkei has stayed below 200-day moving average for 6
months
* Pigeon jumps on rosy quarterly earnings
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 7 Japanese stocks edged up on
Tuesday morning but a strong yen weighed on sentiment after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen provided few clues on the
timing of future U.S. interest rate hikes.
The Nikkei edged up 0.2 percent to 16,610.19 in
choppy midmorning trade after earlier dipping into negative
territory.
While Yellen remained upbeat about the overall U.S. economic
outlook and said the Fed would hike interest rate, she
gave no fresh hints about timing, and called last month's U.S.
jobs data "disappointing."
Traders said that investors were cautious about the exchange
rate as they waited on the Fed's June 14-15 policy review.
"Technical signs indicate that investors are bearish," said
Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Over the last six months, the Nikkei benchmark index has
traded below its 200-day moving average, a measure of a market's
long-term momentum. The 200-day moving average has shifted down
since mid-December, and was at 17,769.17 as of Tuesday.
"Investors don't want to chase the market higher in this
kind of market environment," Kuramochi said.
On Tuesday, mining shares outperformed after oil prices rose
on supply concerns, with Inpex Corp gaining 3.8 percent
and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co advancing 3.4
percent.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp
shedding 0.2 percent, Honda Motor Co rising 0.3 percent
and Panasonic Corp advancing 0.7 percent as the dollar
slipped 0.3 percent to 107.31 yen.
Bucking the trend, Pigeon Corp jumped 15 percent to
a six-month high after the baby bottle maker's Feb-April
earnings cheered investors. Its operating profit for the three
month rose 3.8 percent on the year, as domestic business saw
strong performance thanks to inbound tourism demand, offsetting
the adverse effect of the strong yen and weak retail sales in
China.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,336.72 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
12,046.02.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)