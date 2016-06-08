TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday in choppy trade, erasing its earlier losses after China's relatively benign trade data offset investor nerves over the strong yen.

The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,830.92 after earlier traversing positive and negative territory.

The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,350.97 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 12,174.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)