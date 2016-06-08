BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday in choppy trade, erasing its earlier losses after China's relatively benign trade data offset investor nerves over the strong yen.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 16,830.92 after earlier traversing positive and negative territory.
The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,350.97 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 12,174.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.