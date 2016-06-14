* Exporters extend declines on strong yen
* Financials drop, investors brace for Fed, BOJ
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks fell to more than
a two-month lows in choppy trade on Tuesday, pressured by
growing concerns that a referendum next week could push Britain
out of the European Union.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.3 percent to
15,817.74 in midmorning trade after falling to as low as
15,796.56 earlier, the weakest level since April 12. The index
briefly popped into the black in opening deals, but any hope it
could recoup some of Monday's sharp 3.5 percent slide was
shortlived.
A relatively firm yen kept pressure on exporters. The
Japanese currency was at 105.975 against the dollar, near
Monday's six-week high of 105.735 yen. A break of that level
could lead to a test of its 18-month high of 105.55 set on May
3.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 1.1 percent, Honda Motor
Co fell 1.6 percent and Nissan Motor Co
declined 1.1 percent.
Overall, sentiment remained weak in tandem with a selloff in
global riskier assets as recent polls suggested the June 23
referendum could see Britain exiting the European Union, traders
said.
"Short-term hedge funds have started betting on Brexit, and
futures players will likely dominate the market's move today,"
said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
Financials also lost ground as investors braced for key
central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve
over Tuesday and Wednesday, and the Bank of Japan on
Wednesday-Thursday.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.0 percent,
Mizuho Financial Group dropped 1.6 percent and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group declined 2.0 percent.
While the Fed is expected to keep U.S. interest rates steady
at this week's meeting, markets will be keenly lapping up its
policy statement for clues on when the next tightening might
occur.
The BOJ is expected to keep policy steady, though the yen's
renewed strength is making its job difficult.
Bucking the weakness, apparel store operator Shimamura Co
Ltd gained more than 4 percent after the Nikkei
business daily reported that the company's group operating
profit likely jumped 30 percent for the March-May period.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,267.82,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.2 percent to
11,426.63.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)