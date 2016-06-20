* Nikkei on track to post biggest gain in 2 months
* Mitsubishi Motors sags on compensation cost concerns
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared to a near one-week high on Monday morning as worries that
Britain might leave the European Union receded after weekend
polls showed the campaign to keep the country in the EU
regaining momentum.
The Nikkei rose 2.4 percent to 15,966.72 after
rising to as high as 16,035.44, the highest since June 14. It is
on track to post the biggest daily percentage gain in two
months.
Three British opinion polls ahead of the EU membership
referendum on June 23 showed the "Remain" camp recovering recent
lost ground, although the overall picture remained one of an
evenly-split electorate.
Sterling rallied early on Monday, helping underpin risk
sentiment, which in turn weighed on the safe-haven yen.
"Those who were risk averse are reversing their positions,"
said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan
Asset Management.
"Sentiment was extremely negative last week, but it's
recovering now, though we should not be overly optimistic."
All of Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive territory.
Exporters gained ground, after the dollar climbed 0.6
percent to 104.68 yen. Toyota Motor Corp surged
2.3 percent, Honda Motor Co soared 2.4 percent and
Panasonic Corp jumped 2.7 percent.
Financials also attracted buyers, with Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group gaining 3.0 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group rising 3.2 percent and Nomura Holdings
up 3.2 percent.
Underperforming the market was Mitsubishi Motors Corp
, which fell 3.5 percent after the company announced on
Friday a reimbursement programme of at least $600 million to
compensate owners of some of its mini-vehicles for overstating
fuel economy specifications.
The broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 1,278.37 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.2 percent to
11,518.70.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)