* Nikkei has dropped 9.2 pct on month
* Surging yen, Brexit weigh heavily
* Mitsubishi Heavy soars on report about subsidiary's plant
plan
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a fourth day on Thursday, helped by bargain hunting in
recently battered stocks, but the benchmark index looked set for
its biggest monthly drop in more than four years as a surging
yen pressures exporters.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 15,671.89 points by
mid-morning.
It has now recouped more than half of its losses since
Friday's global market rout sparked by the Britain's vote to
leave the European Union.
But in June, the Nikkei has tumbled 9.2 percent, the biggest
monthly drop since May 2012.
"The market panicked at first (about Brexit), but it doesn't
look like it is spreading into a financial crisis or something
serious at least at this moment," said Hikaru Sato, senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
He said that expectations that major central banks will take
steps to counter fallout from have helped calm investors.
"Not that we get real damage now, so people are buying
back," Sato said.
Exporters gained ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
rising 0.6 percent and Honda Motor Co adding 1.3
percent.
The dollar edged down 0.1 percent to 102.72 yen, well
above its 2-1/2-year low of 99.00 hit in volatile trade on
Friday.
Financials also advanced, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group rising 0.7 percent, Mizuho Financial Group
gaining 0.5 percent and Nomura Holdings adding
1.3 percent.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries jumped more than 5
percent in heavy trade after the Nikkei business daily reported
that subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft plans to launch a
mass-production plant for its regional passenger jet.
The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,254.18 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to
11,323.08.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)