(Fixes percentage gain of Nikkei in 3rd paragraph)
* Shiseido gains on agreement with D&G
* Exporters rise as yen stabilises
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Monday morning in choppy trade, extending its five-day
winning streak as global worries over Britain's vote to leave
the European Union receded.
The Nikkei opened down 0.8 percent, but was up 0.3
percent to 15,723.86 by midmorning trade.
The benchmark rose 4.9 percent over the course of its
five-day rally last week.
But volume is likely to be subdued as U.S. financial markets
remain closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.
Stability in the dollar, which was at 102.48 yen, and
rallies in U.S. and European shares on Friday have stabilised
market sentiment, traders said.
"Hopes that the European central bank would take action to
support markets helped lift the risk stance," said Akio Yoshino,
chief economist at equity research and strategy department at
Amundi Japan.
Exporters gained, with Toyota Motor Corp rising 0.8
percent, Honda Motor Co gaining 2.1 percent and
Panasonic Corp adding 1.1 percent.
Shiseido Co outperformed, rising 1.8 percent after
the company signed an exclusive global license agreement with
Dolce & Gabbana S.R.L., which will allow the Japanese group to
manufacture and distribute products using the Dolce & Gabbana
brand name.
Underperforming the market was synthetic rubber maker Zeon
Corp, falling 5.5 percent after Nomura Securities cut
its rating to "neutral" from "buy", citing yen appreciation and
concerns about the European economy.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,257.99 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to
11,357.07.
