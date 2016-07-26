BRIEF-Headwaters Q1 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Headwaters Incorporated announces results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a near 2-week low on Tuesday as the yen firmed against the dollar ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, hurting shares of exporters.
The Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to 16,383.04 points, its lowest closing level since July 13.
The broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 1,306.94 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.4 percent to 11,750.11.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
* Eaglebank announces the appointment of Leslie Ludwig to its board