* Market prices in Clinton victory
* Real estate sector attracts buying on recent strength in
condo sales
* Mitsubishi Motors volatile
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 20 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a near five-month high on Thursday morning taking cues from
rising U.S. stocks, while most investors are focused on the
third U.S. presidential debate.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,156.32 in
midmorning trade, after hitting as high as 17,167.91 earlier,
the highest level since May 31.
Markets are watching Republican presidential nominee Donald
trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton debate which started at 0100
GMT, while recent polls favour Clinton.
"The market has priced in a Clinton presidency, almost,"
said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities. "But we all learned from the Brexit result that
polls and opinions can be turned over at the last minute, so you
never know what will happen until the actual election. We can't
be too optimistic."
A total of 29 Topix subsectors are in positive territory,
with real estate stocks and mining companies outperforming.
Mitsubishi Estate surged 4.2 percent, while Mitsui
Fudosan jumped 5.3 percent, taking cues from recent
better-than-expected September condominium sales in the Tokyo
Metropolitan area.
Inpex Corp rose 1.1 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co added 1.3 percent after oil prices
jumped more than 2 percent overnight, before falling on
profit-taking in Asian trade on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motor Corp, which surged 7.9
percent on Wednesday on hopes that Nissan Motor Co
Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn will chair Mitsubishi Motors, was
volatile. It opened lower on Thursday after forecasting a loss
for the year ending March, but the stock later jumped as much as
4.4 percent before trimming the gains to trade up 0.2 percent at
0210 GMT.
Traders said that investors took heart from views that
Ghosn, who rescued floundering Nissan in 1999, can help turn
around Mitsubishi Motors' business.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,366.77 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to
12,233.16.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)