* Drugmakers outperform after raising forecasts
* Mining shares fall after oil prices fall
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Nikkei share average was
flat in choppy trade on Monday morning after profit-taking in
cyclical stocks offset gains in drugmakers which had raised
their earnings outlooks.
The Nikkei was flat at 17,178.97 in midmorning trade
after opening a tad higher.
The Nikkei has been trading above the psychologically
important 17,000-line, but could struggle to make further gains
without fresh catalysts, traders said.
Over the past week, the Nikkei benchmark index surged 1.9
percent.
"There are few investors who want to chase the market higher
until they see more news from overseas especially regarding a
U.S. rate hike," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at
Mizuho Securities.
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 104.00 yen buoyed by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
A U.S. rate hike on the back of the recovering U.S. economy
would mean more export demand to the U.S. from Japan, while
exporters stocks benefit from a stronger dollar against the yen
on hopes that their profits made overseas will rise when
repatriated.
Mining stocks were the worst performers, with Inpex Corp
falling 2.0 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
dropping 2.4 percent.
Oil prices fell early on Monday as Iraq said it wanted to be
exempted from any OPEC agreement to cut crude production, and as
U.S. drillers stepped up work.
Cyclical stocks like banks and exporters underperformed
after their recent gains.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 1.0 percent and
Mizuho Financial Group declined 0.5 percent .
Although the dollar stood tall against the yen, exporters
languished after they rose in the past few week. Honda Motor Co
dropped 0.7 percent and Panasonic Corp
declined 0.6 percent.
Drugmakers staged rallies after raising their earnings
outlooks. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma gained 1.0 percent
after it raised net profit outlook to 10.9 billion yen from 8
billion yen for the April-Sept period.
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co rose 1.0 percent after
it raised operating profit forecast to 11.8 billion yen from
10.6 billion yen.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,363.61
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to
12,219.63.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)