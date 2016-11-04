* Nikkei volatility index jumps to near 2-month high
* Hedge funds seen unwinding positions on risky assets -
analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a 2-1/2-week low on Friday morning after major stocks like
automakers stumbled on continued uncertainty surrounding next
week's U.S. presidential election.
The Nikkei tumbled 1.9 percent to 16,803.39, the
lowest since Oct. 17. Markets in Japan were closed on Thursday
for a national holiday.
The Nikkei volatility index also jumped 17 pct to a near
two-month high of 26.43.
Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential
race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald
Trump is tightening, after Clinton had until recently been
thought to have a clear lead.
Traders said that hedge funds are seen unwinding their
positions on risky assets such as stocks and futures.
"Investors took risks in October. But they want to square
their positions for now, and they may even short depending on
upcoming developments in the U.S. election," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"Even if opinion polls show that Clinton is maintaining a
lead, anything can happen at the last minute, something the
Brexit outcome taught us," Fujito added.
On Friday, all of the Topix's 33 subsectors fell. Automakers
stumbled after the dollar dropped to a one-month low of 102.55
yen overnight, before inching up 0.15 percent to 103.120
yen in Asian morning trade.
Toyota Motor Corp dived 4.5 percent, Honda Motor Co
tumbled 4.1 percent and Nissan Motor Co
dropped 2.9 percent.
Other exporters also lost ground, with Panasonic Corp
falling 3.5 percent and Hitachi Ltd dropping
2.5 percent.
Meanwhile, Takata Corp dropped 5.8 percent after a
source told Reuters that the company has been considering a
possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit but no filing is
expected soon.
The broader Topix dropped 2.1 percent to 1,339.13
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 2.1 percent to
11,998.28.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)