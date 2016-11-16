* Bank shares rally after JGB 10-year yield turns positive

* Exporters benefit from yen's drop to 5-month lows vs dollar

TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 9-1/2-month high on Wednesday, as a weaker yen underpinned exporters and higher Japanese yields stoked bank shares.

Market expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration will increase spending and accelerate inflation helped the dollar scale a five-month peak against the yen of 109.34 on Tuesday.

The Nikkei ended morning trading up 1.2 percent at a session high of 17,882.08, its highest level since Feb. 1.

On Wall Street overnight, U.S. stocks climbed, with the Dow Jones industrial average logging its fourth straight consecutive record closing high.

Shares of Japanese banks continued to climb amid expectations that higher yields would lift their profits, after many of them posted solid earnings in recent sessions.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield poked into positive territory on Tuesday, for the first time since Sept. 21, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields and also in response to weak demand at a 5-year JGB auction.

"It's like a perfect positive storm," said Gavin Parry, managing director of Parry International Trading in Hong Kong. "With the JGB yield's rally, that is obviously positive for the banks."

The Topix banking sub-index jumped 4.3 percent to its highest levels since January.

Among major lenders, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soared 5.9 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group gained 5.3 percent. Mizuho Financial rose 5.4 percent.

Shares of Japanese game maker Nintendo Co rose 4.4 percent after the company unveiled a Dec. 15 release date for its Super Mario Run mobile game.

The oil and coal subindex added 1.4 percent, after U.S. crude oil prices jumped more than 6 percent on Tuesday from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production.

The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,419.88, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.2 percent to 12,765.28. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)