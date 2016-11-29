* Strong yen, falling Treasury yields cause profit-taking
* Bird flu reports lift some infection-control products
makers
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Tuesday morning in sympathy with Wall Street, while a
stronger yen hurt sentiment and insurers took a breather from
recent gains.
By midmorning, the Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to
18,308.50.
"The weak yen trend has paused and Treasury yields are
falling, so profit-taking in Japanese stocks is natural," said
Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities.
Crude oil prices have been volatile, as the market reacted
to developments around efforts by major producers to reach an
agreement on the contentious issue of output cuts at their
meeting on Wednesday.
Recent gainers such as insurers, which benefit from a
high-yield yield environment, were weighed down by a pullback in
U.S. Treasury yields.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings fell 1.7 percent, while
MS&AD Insurance shed 0.9 percent.
The dollar stood at 111.96 yen, off its overnight low
of 111.35 but well below an 8-month high of 113.90 touched on
Friday.
Exporters were mixed, with Toyota Motor Corp flat,
Honda Motor Co down 0.2 percent and Advantest Corp
off 0.7 percent.
On the upside, Taiko Pharmaceutical, which makes
infection-control products, surged 3.2 percent, after Japanese
news media reported that bird flu has been detected in poultry
farms in Japan for the first time in two years.
Daiwabo Holdings, which makes masks and other
synthetic cotton products, jumped 5.1 percent, but
grilled-chicken restaurant operator Torikizoku Co
dropped 2.8 percent.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,469.15 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 13,186.43.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)