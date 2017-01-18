TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese stocks fell to five-week
lows on Wednesday, hurt by the yen's rapid appreciation and as
investors were cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's inauguration on Friday.
The Nikkei share average was down 0.35 percent at
18,747.66 after touching 18,650.33, its lowest level since Dec.
9.
The index has declined steadily from a one-year high of
19,615.40 struck two weeks ago, a peak reached when the yen was
significantly weaker amid expectations that Trump would
introduce stimulatory and reflationary policies.
The Trump hopes, however, has recently been tempered ahead
of Friday's inauguration.
"The yen's rise on the back of reports that Trump had
expressed concern towards a strong dollar is weighing on
equities," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Asset Management.
"The market was driven mostly by expectations in the last
two months and now awaits policy specifics as Trump's
inauguration looms. Volatility is likely to remain high until
then."
Banking shares underperformed, weighed down by an overnight
drop in their Wall Street peers.
Tokyo's bank sub-index shed 1.7 percent, hitting
its lowest level since Dec. 1. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
fell 2.2 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
dropped 1.4 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
shed 1.6 percent.
The S&P 500 financial index, which has rallied since
the November U.S. election on expectations of higher interest
rates and reduced regulation under Trump, had its worst day
since June 27 on Tuesday, falling 2.3 percent.
Toshiba Corp was up 2.2 percent after a report that
it was looking to spin off its semiconductor business assets and
sell a roughly 20 percent stake in the unit to Western Digital
Corp for up to $2.7 billion.
Seafood companies gained after the Nikkei business daily
said that real estate developer Mitsubishi Estate Co
would start delivering fresh seafood to residents. Nippon Suisan
Kaisha added 4.2 percent, Maruha Nichiro rose
1.4 percent and Nichirei Corp edged up 0.8 percent.
Communication services provider U-NEXT Corp
advanced 1.3 percent after announcing the start of a joint
venture with home appliance retailer Yamada-Denki Co
that engages in the operation and provision of MVNO (Mobile
Virtual Network Operator) services. Yamada-Denki was up 0.7
percent.
The broader Topix lost 0.5 percent to 1,501.80 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.45 percent to
13,456.33
The dollar, also hurt by sterling's rally following British
Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit speech, touched a near
seven-week low of 112.570 yen.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)