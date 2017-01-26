* Dow trading above 20,000 lifts investor sentiment
* Fanuc earnings widely focused with optimism on Thursday
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking
strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand
after U.S. yields rose.
The Nikkei gained 1.5 percent to 19,345.85 in
midmorning trade after hitting as high as 19,354.48 earlier, the
highest level since Jan. 11.
U.S. Treasury yields increased overnight with benchmark
yields hitting a four-week high, while the Dow Jones Industrial
Average closed atop the 20,000 mark for the first time.
Also helping the Japanese market is expectations for Japan
Inc's strong third-quarter earnings helped by a weaker yen, a
trend seen after Donald Trump was elected as U.S. president in
mid November. The dollar has been strong on hopes that his
economic policies will stoke U.S. growth.
"Today's excitement mainly comes from strong U.S. stocks
overnight, but people are also positive about Japanese
companies' earnings especially machinery manufacturers," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Since industrial robots maker Yaskawa Electric Corp
raised its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, expectations
for other machinery companies have risen, Takahashi said.
Factory automation machinery maker Fanuc Corp whose
Thursday earnings is widely focused, surged 2.7 percent, while
chip-testing equipment maker Advantest Corp, which will
also release its results later in the day, added 1.9 percent.
Financial stocks staged a rally, with the banking sector
and the securities sector rising 2.9
percent and 3.6 percent, respectively. The insurance sector
also gained 3.4 percent.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group soared 4.0 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 3.1 percent,
Nomura Holdings up 4.3 percent and Daiwa Securities
gained 3.6 percent.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings surged 3.2 percent and Sompo
Holdings surged 3.4 percent.
The broader Topix gained 1.4 percent to 1,542.90 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.5 percent to
13,840.59.
