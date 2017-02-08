* Asahi Glass soars on strong forecast and share buy back
plan
* Fujitsu down after its biggest shareholder's stake sale
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
down in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as stocks tracked the
volatile currency market, while the glass manufacturing sector
outperformed on brisk earnings results.
The Nikkei dropped 0.1 percent to 18,892.69, having
dabbled in positive territory earlier in the trading session.
The dollar fell 0.2 percent against 112.20 yen in
Asian trade, after edging up to 112.54 yen earlier while
investors awaited a meeting between U.S.-Japan leaders.
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe in the U.S. later this week. Market
participants await remarks on currencies or on Japan's fiscal or
monetary policies that might emerge from their meeting, although
trade and defense issues are likely to be in the spotlight.
"The Japanese market has been sensitive to the dollar-yen
moves even more so since the beginning of the year," said
Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.
"Overall, investors' risk averse stance will likely continue due
to political and economic uncertainties in the U.S. and Europe."
Meanwhile, traders said investors remain focused on
companies' earnings results and forecasts.
The glass sector subindex rose 2.2 percent and
was the best performer on the board after Asahi Glass Co
surged more than 8 percent after raising its full-year
forecast and announced a share buy back plan.
Toy maker Tomy Co. rose 3.5 percent after it
increased its profit forecasts for the year ending March helped
by strong toy sales with high profit margins in the domestic
market.
Meanwhile, Fujitsu Ltd dropped 3.1 percent after
its biggest shareholder said it would sell about $1 billion
worth of the Japanese electronics conglomerate's stock.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,516.76 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.1 percent to
13,607.61.
