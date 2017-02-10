(Removes unclear quote from fifth paragraph)
* Nikkei has risen 2.2 pct for the week
* Financials, exporters strong
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average
soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's
lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a
major tax announcement in a few weeks.
The Nikkei swept to 19,378.15 in midmorning trade,
its highest level since Jan. 30. For the week, the benchmark
index has so far gained 2.2 percent.
Wall Street stocks surged to record highs on Thursday and
the U.S. dollar and bond yields rose after Trump said he would
release a "phenomenal" tax plan in the next few weeks.
Investors have been waiting for details on Trump's election
campaign pledge to stimulate economic growth with large-scale
fiscal stimulus through infrastructure spending and tax cuts.
Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information
department at Amundi Japan, said investors were relieved to
focus on the positive side of Trump's policies, like tax cuts,
after earlier being rattled by his controversial stance on
immigration and conflict with U.S. courts on the issue.
Hamasaki also said that investors would also be focused on
the outcome of talks between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe later in the global day, with discussions likely to
touch on trade, security and macroeconomic issues including
currencies.
"Markets are sensitive to anything related to currency and
economy. That said, some of us are laid back as we've been
hearing that the main purpose of the meeting could be bonding
and building a trusted relationship with him," Hamasaki said.
On Saturday, Trump and Abe will play a round of golf,
presumably at the Trump International Golf Club near his
Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
The dollar extended its overnight rally and edged up to a
nine-day high of 113.79 yen. Exporters staged a rally,
with Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co both
rising 2.9 percent, while Panasonic Corp soaring 3.2
percent.
Higher yields helped financial shares. Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group surged 2.9 percent, while insurers
Dai-ichi Life gained 2.9 percent and Sompo Holdings
added 2.1 percent.
The broader Topix gained 2.0 percent to 1,543.73 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 2.1 percent to
13,852.10.
