* Cyber attack raises uncertainty over impact on Japan
companies
* Nomura Estate set to surge after source says Japan Post
considers buying co
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on
Monday morning, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber
attack, and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.2 percent to
19,853.71 points in midmorning trade.
Officials across the globe scrambled to catch the culprits
behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at
car factories, hospitals, shops and schools.
Cyber security experts said the spread of the worm dubbed
WannaCry - "ransomware" that locked up more than 200,000
computers in more than 150 countries - had slowed but that the
respite might only be brief amid fears new versions of the worm
will strike.
"We still don't know how much impact it has on Japanese
companies. There is uncertainty looming, and when there is
uncertainty, investors take profits," said Yoshihiro Okumura,
general manager at Chibagin Asset Management.
The Nikkei has gained 9 percent since April 17, when it hit
a five-month low of 18,224.68 points.
Sentiment also soured from a stronger yen. The yen rose
against the dollar after U.S. data on Friday showed a
smaller-than-expected increase in April retail sales, raising
concerns about the retail sector and the broader economy.
Geopolitical tensions rose following a missile test by North
Korea. Pyongyang said it had successfully conducted a newly
developed mid-to-long range missile test, supervised by leader
Kim Jong Un and aimed at verifying the capability to carry a
"large scale heavy nuclear warhead," according to the North
Korea's official KCNA news agency.
Exporters lost ground, with Toyota Motor Corp
shedding 0.8 percent, Nissan Motor Co down 1.4 percent
and Panasonic Corp 0.6 percent lower.
Elsewhere, Nomura Real Estate Holdings was untraded
with a glut of buy orders after a source said on Saturday that
Japan Post Holdings was considering buying the company
in a bid to make real estate operations its new earnings pillar.
The broader Topix dropped 0.3 percent to 1,576.47
points, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2
percent to 14,080.66 points.
(Editing by Randy Fabi)