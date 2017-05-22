* SoftBank adds hefty gains to Nikkei
* Mining shares outperform
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Monday morning following gains in U.S. shares, but the
dollar's weakness and U.S. political turmoil kept investors
nervous and limited gains in the market.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 19,653.32 in
midmorning trade.
Meanwhile, index-heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp
rose more than 2 percent and added a hefty positive 20 points to
the Nikkei benchmark index after raising over $93 billion to
invest in technology sectors with Saudi Arabia's main sovereign
wealth fund.
Traders said that with Wall Street gaining ground, investor
risk-aversion in the stock market has receded somewhat, but they
remain cautious in the currency and bonds markets - limiting
the upside.
"It's too early for investors to chase the market higher,"
said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities, adding that concerns that U.S. President Donald
Trump's economic policies will be undermined by Washington's
political turmoil have kept investors nervous.
Exporters were mixed, with the dollar staying on the
defensive. The dollar added 0.2 percent to 111.43 yen.
Toyota Motor Corp edged up 0.4 percent, Nissan
Motor Co fell 0.2 percent, while Panasonic Corp
shed 0.1 percent.
The mining sector outperformed the market as oil prices
rose, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not
only be extended into next year but might also be deepened to
tighten the market and further prop up prices.
Inpex Corp soared 1.4 percent and Japan Petroleum
Exploration Co gained 0.6 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,565.76 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to
13,988.42.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)