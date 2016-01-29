* Market speculates BOJ could ease as soon as Friday
* Japan industrial output, consumer price soft
* Fanuc falls 12 pct, hit by weak demand in China
TOKYO, Jan 29 Japanese shares slipped on Friday
as investors cautiously looked to whether the Bank of Japan will
step up its stimulus later in the day.
Fanuc shares fell 12 percent after the robot maker
unexpectedly cut its earning forecast, helping to push down the
Nikkei share average 0.4 percent to 16,973.01 while the
broader Topix dipped 0.1 percent to 1,391.21.
Speculation is rife the Bank of Japan will have to add yet
more stimulus to support Japan's flagging growth and weakening
inflation outlook.
"All eyes will be on the BOJ at the moment. Policymakers now
have the difficult decision of steering into the wind and taking
decisive action amid global instability, or sticking to the
program and risking further defamation in the court of public
opinion," said Martin King, co-managing director at Tyton
Capital Advisors.
While many doubt new measures it will come out of first
policy meeting of the year, investors are cautious given BOJ
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has tried to surprise markets in the
past.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may also need a fresh boost to his
"Abenomics" drive after Economy Minister Akira Amari resigned
abruptly on Thursday to take responsibility for a political
funding scandal.
Data published earlier on Friday reinforced concerns about
the economy, with industrial output falling more than expected
and consumer prices in the Tokyo area showing unexpected
weakness, boosting the case for BOJ action on Friday.
But many analysts also suspect the BOJ is wary of using its
diminishing options to counter what they see as factors beyond
the BOJ's control, such as the fall in oil prices or slowdown in
China.
The impact of weak demand in China hit Fanuc, which
on Thursday cut its operating profit estimate for the year to
March by 3.8 percent.
Omron Corp shares fell 15 percent after the machine
maker cut its earning guidance, also citing weak demand for
parts for smart phones and other products in China.
On the other hand, investors picked up defensive shares such
as food companies, which rose 1.0 percent.
Yamato Holdings rose 6.8 percent after share
buy-back announcement. Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental
Land Corp also gained 3.9 percent after it reported an
increase in profits after price hikes.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Eric
Meijer)