TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to the lowest level since October 2014 on Wednesday morning in choppy trade, extending a sharp fall on the previous day.

The Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 15,994.02 in early trade after opening a tad higher. It had dropped to as low as 15,964.35.

The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,294.54 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.8 percent to 11,673.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)