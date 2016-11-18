TOKYO Nov 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a level not seen since early January on Friday after the dollar rose against the yen on growing certainty of a U.S. interest rate increase in December.

In early trade, the Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 18,041.96, the highest level since Jan. 7. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)