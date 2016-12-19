Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Dec 19 The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Monday it will keep shares of Toshiba Corp as "securities on alert", saying the company's efforts on compliance after its accounting scandals need further monitoring.
Toshiba could be delisted if the stock exchange determines that the company has not made enough progress in improving its internal controls by March 15, the exchange said.
Toshiba last year disclosed wide-spread accounting irregularities going back many years, leading to the resignation of its top executives and streamlining of its businesses. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)