(Corrects volume figure in 2nd graph to 'billion' from 'trillion')

TOKYO Oct 31 Monthly trading volume plunged to a four-year low on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board and turnover hit its lowest for this year in October as liquidity was capped by the Bank of Japan's scheme to buy exchange-traded funds, traders said.

Just 34.29 billion shares changed hands on the first section in October, the lowest since September 2012, TSE and Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed on Monday.

That resulted in turnover of 38.4 trillion yen ($366 billion) for the month, below the previous low for this year of 38.9 trillion yen set in May.

The lows came despite a 5.9 percent rise for the Nikkei share average in October.

Traders said the central bank's buying of ETFs to support the market creates low volatility, which results in low liquidity. ($1 = 104.8000 yen) (Reporting by Hirotoshi Sugiyama and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)