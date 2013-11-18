* Automakers, electric appliance makers among U.S. yield-sensitive stocks

* Insurance sector also positive - fund manager

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Nov 18 Investors in Japanese equities will likely shift to stocks that traditionally do well when the U.S. economy is expanding or when U.S. bond yields rise, such as carmakers and tech firms.

This will be part of a re-organisation of portfolios in anticipation of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme.

Expectations of a winding down of stimulus have already pushed U.S. yields higher. Long-term yields recently jumped after unexpectedly strong job gains for October despite a partial government shutdown. That suggested the U.S. economy was surprisingly resilient.

Naoki Kamiyama, equity strategist at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, is recommending clients shift to areas which tend to fare well when U.S. rates are high, such as electric appliance firms, precision instrument producers and automakers.

"We've seen that these sectors outperformed when U.S. rates were high in the past, so for the next three to six months, I recommend that investors become overweight in these areas," he said.

Kamiyama's recommendations included Panasonic Corp, Sony Corp and Canon Inc.

He also recommended portfolio managers buy trading companies, such as Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co and Itochu Corp.

"Data has shown that their stock performances were also strong when U.S. rates were high," Kamiyama said.

Some investors agree that Japanese shares, including bellwether exporters, tend to gain on widening U.S. and Japan benchmark yield spreads.

But they said there was also the risk that these blue-chip exporters were typical bets, so there would be only small returns if too many investors chased them higher.

Some investors are looking to domestic-demand sensitive Japanese stocks that benefit from both macro factors and positive changes in the industry.

The insurance sector, for example, is in focus as insurers benefit from valuation gains on their stock holdings when the market is rising, one hedge fund manager said.

"I am particularly interested in non-life insurance companies because of their large equity holdings and a premium rate hike early this year," he said.

He holds insurer NKSJ Holdings Inc due to relatively cheap valuations.

"I also like Sony, whose stock price corrected after its poor results early this month. A structural reform is also expected thanks to Third Point's interest in the company, suggesting a change in its fundamentals in the future."

Activist investor Daniel Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third Point LLC, which held a 1.64 percent direct interest in Sony shares as of the end of September, recently expressed positive views about the Japanese economy.

He also said the hedge fund's investment in Sony had also been a bet on the Japanese government's growth policies.

But other portfolio managers remain cautious because when the economy improves, a stronger dollar could also spell trouble for Japanese companies that make a large chunk of their electronics parts and products overseas.

"With strong U.S. demand, I am positive with auto stocks because some of them manufacture in Japan and export to the U.S.," said Fumio Matsumoto, a fund manager at T&D Asset Management. "But for electric appliance companies, they make products in emerging countries, so the rising dollar could hurt procurement costs depending on what the converting currency is."

Carmakers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, which makes Subaru cars, will likely benefit as they have big exposure in the U.S. market, he said. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)