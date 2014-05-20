(For other news from the Reuters Japan Investment Summit, click
here)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Kentaro Hamada
TOKYO May 20 The Japanese government's move to
reinstate nuclear as an important power source under its energy
policy is at odds with increasing global awareness that the age
of nuclear power is "coming to an end", an advocate of renewable
energy said.
Three years after the Fukushima disaster prompted the
closure of all of Japan's reactors, the government decided last
month to revive nuclear as a core part of the energy mix,
concerned about the high cost of importing fossil fuels and the
heavy financial burden on the country's
utilities.
But Tetsunari Iida, executive director of the Japan-based
Institute for Sustainable Energy Policies (ISEP), said the
Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety checks needed to be more
rigorous and take into account disaster evacuation plans for
local governments.
"The basic energy plan does not show that lessons from the
Fukushima accident were learned at all, and is one that would
force a retreat to the old safety myth of nuclear power," Iida
said at the Reuters Japan Investment Summit on Tuesday.
"The efforts are underway to restart nuclear power, but it
is a problem that this is happening without guaranteeing actual
safety."
Iida, who founded the ISEP in 2000, had also served as
member of a trade ministry committee under the previous
Democratic Party government that was compiling an energy plan.
Iida said the creation of Japan's feed-in tariff scheme in
2012 has sparked a wave of investment in renewable energy in the
country, totalling 2.8 trillion yen ($28 billion) in the last
business year, accounting for 10 percent of such global
investment.
"The biggest reasons behind the stalled investments in
nuclear power globally are the huge rise in costs and the super
long lead time," Iida said.
He said that from 2004 to 2014, renewable energy such as
wind and solar power has grown rapidly in terms of power
generated per year, while nuclear power's total generation has
more or less plateaued as output from new nuclear plants has
been offset by decommissioned plants.
He also noted that in Germany, greater use of renewable
energy has led to lower power prices during the day time, which
has lessened the need for coal- and gas-fired power plants.
Iida expressed concern about the lack of consolidated voices
of opposition to the pro-nuclear policies of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party and the worsening
situation of contaminated water at the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi
plant.
"Electric companies will pressure consumers to accept rate
hikes or nuclear restarts, but in reality, only around 10
reactors (out of Japan's 48 reactors) will be allowed to restart
a few years from now," he said.
($1 = 101.1700 Japanese Yen)
Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)