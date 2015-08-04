(Adds TV link)
By Linda Sieg
FUKUSHIMA CITY, Japan Aug 4 When Atsushi
Hoshino set out to revive a group representing atomic bomb
survivors in the rural northeast Japanese prefecture of
Fukushima 30 years ago, one topic was taboo - criticising the
nuclear power industry upon which many relied for jobs.
That changed dramatically after March 11, 2011, when a
massive tsunami devastated the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant,
triggering meltdowns, spewing radiation and forcing tens of
thousands of residents to flee their homes.
"Until then ...I felt somewhat uncomfortable about nuclear
power, but not enough to oppose it. Rather, I was in a situation
where it wasn't possible to oppose it," Hoshino, 87, told
Reuters at his home in Fukushima City, about 60 km (37
miles)from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, the country's
first commercial nuclear plant when it went online in 1971.
Now, Hoshino, a survivor of the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic
bombing of Hiroshima, is among the majority of Japanese who
oppose Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to reboot reactors taken
offline after the Fukushima disaster. Kyushu Electric Power Co's
Sendai plant in southwestern Japan is expected to
resume operations on Aug. 10, the first to do so in nearly two
years.
"I think that since the risk of nuclear power and the fact
that human beings cannot control it has become clear, none of
the reactors should be restarted," Hoshino said.
Akira Yamada, chairman of Fukushima's atomic bomb survivors
group, says he reached a similar conclusion. Still, both men are
wary of comparing the risks of nuclear power to the horror of
atomic weapons.
"There is a difference between military use and peaceful
use," Yamada, who like Hoshino became a professor at Fukushima
University after the war and later served as its president, told
Reuters.
STARK MEMORIES
Seventy years after the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, the
experiences of the elderly survivors remain seared in their
memories.
Hoshino was a high school student deployed to a munitions
factory when a U.S. bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima,
killing nearly 140,000 people by the end of the year. Three days
later, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.
On Aug. 15, Japan surrendered.
For Hoshino, who had been out of the city but returned to
search for missing classmates, one of his starkest memories is
of finding two friends, one seemingly unhurt but unconscious,
the other barely alive with his entire body - including nose,
lips, and eyes - burnt and blackened like charcoal.
The first died in a truck en route to their dorm. The other
was alive, but his body was already infested with maggots, which
Hoshino removed with tweezers, until that friend died, too.
"Even now, I cannot forget the appearance of those friends
who were victims of the atomic bombing," he said.
Nagasaki survivor Yoshiteru Kohata, 86, who returned to his
birthplace in Fukushima a few years after the war's end, says he
long tried to forget the days after the bombing, when he helped
injured and carried corpses up to the mountains for burial.
Recounting his experiences, such as hearing a young woman
screaming "Please stop, Please stop," as an army doctor operated
on her wounds without anaesthetic, still distresses him.
"Even now, when I tell the story, tears well up and my chest
gets tight," added Kohata, a retired schoolteacher.
DOOMED TO LOSE
Yamada, 89, who was at home 2.5 km from the centre of the
explosion when the bomb fell on Hiroshima, filling the sky with
black clouds and red flames, says he knew early on that Japan
was doomed to lose the war.
While Yamada was in middle school, his cousin, one year
older, decided to apply to Yokaren, an Imperial Navy pilot
school that ultimately trained many of the "kamikaze" pilots who
flew suicide missions in the final months of the conflict.
"I told him, 'Give it up. Japan cannot win this war'."
His cousin joined anyway and in February 1945 came to say
farewell. "'We have no gasoline. We have no planes. All I can do
is die'. You stay alive and work for Japan'," Yamada quoted his
cousin as saying.
Two months after Japan's surrender, the family was notified
that his cousin had died in the bloody battle of Iwo Jima.
Kohata said he, too, might have flown to his death had not
an army colonel told him not to quit school and train as a
pilot. "There were many who died at the age of 16," he said.
Like many "hibakusha" survivors, Yamada, Hoshino and Kohata
are harsh critics of Abe, whose conservative agenda includes
easing the constraints of Japan's pacifist, post-war
constitution on the military and adopting a less apologetic tone
over the war.
Abe is set to mark the 70th anniversary of the war's end
with a statement that some fear will dilute past apologies.
"If you delve into the atomic bombings which had such
inhumane results, it was because we fought that ... war of
aggression," Yamada said, calling Japan's wartime leaders
"murderers". "But Mr. Abe is not delving deeply."
Hoshino was even blunter. "I don't think Shinzo Abe ...
truly recognises that the war was a criminal war of aggression."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)