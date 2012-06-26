TOKYO, June 26 Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday the government needs to ensure that a planned sales tax hike does not lead to an economic downturn.

"Despite various events in Europe (that pose risks to Japan's economy), we must strive to ensure Japan's domestic demand stays firm," he told a news conference.

Azumi made the remarks after Japan's lower house approved a plan to double the sales tax on Tuesday to help curb the nation's snowballing debt. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Watson)