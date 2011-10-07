NEW YORK Oct 7 Japan needs to consider raising corporate and income taxes to pay for the reconstruction of the country after a devastating March earthquake, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday.

"Of course we are more than aware that it is a painful measure to ask people to pay more taxes. However, we have an exceptional amount of fiscal deficit, and we need to impose discipline on ourselves," Furukawa said through an interpreter after a speech at Columbia University.

Japan's government approved on Friday the outline of a $156 billion extra budget and a plan to raise taxes from next April to fund the country's rebuilding. The measures require opposition backing to pass through a split parliament. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)