By Tim Kelly and Mari Saito
TOKYO, April 24 Super Mario creator Nintendo Co
Ltd forecast a return to the black after two years of
losses and camera maker Canon Inc raised its profit
forecast by nearly 10 percent as a weaker yen, spurred by
aggressive deflation-fighting policies, bolstered the outlook of
Japan's tech companies.
The two companies, however, show no sign of reciprocating
the government's helping hand with fresh job-creating
investment. Canon, still worried about a struggling global
economy, pared its capital expenditure.
As the first blue-chip Japanese tech companies to report
quarterly results, Nintendo and Canon are often seen as a
barometer for the sector's earnings. The tech sector directly
employs around 2 million workers in Japan.
"We welcome Abenomics," Canon Chief Financial Officer
Toshizo Tanaka said at a news briefing, acknowledging the impact
of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic stimulus policies.
"The Japanese economy moves on this kind of mood so we value
this and hope to find success," he added.
At Canon, a weakening yen is helping to compensate for a
squeeze on compact camera sales as consumers switch to photo
snapping on their smartphones. And the softer Japanese currency
may buy Nintendo more time to plug its Wii game console
successor, the Wii U, which has disappointed with dull sales as
it also competes with smartphones and tablets.
For the business year to Dec. 31, Canon, which relies on
foreign markets for four-fifths of its sales, lifted its
operating profit forecast to 450 billion yen ($4.53 billion).
Nintendo, which generates three-quarters of its revenue
abroad, forecast an operating profit of 100 billion yen after
two years of losses as its Wii boom ebbed.
Canon raised its forecast dollar rate for the year to 95 yen
compared with the 85 yen forecast issued just three months
earlier.
Nintendo estimated a rate of 90 yen to the dollar for the
year to next March. Its president, Satoru Iwata, told a news
briefing in Osaka that the figure was "conservative".
Nintendo sold 3.45 million Wii U consoles from its November
launch until March 31, far below the 5.5 million it initially
predicted. For this business year, it is aiming to sell 9
million.
LONG-HELD WISH
For Japanese business leaders worried about their ability to
compete globally, particularly against South Korean rivals such
as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc
, the yen decline fulfils a long-held wish.
Fabricating goods worth almost $400 billion a year, Japanese
makers of TVs, mobile phones, printers and personal computers
account for a sizeable chunk of Japan's $5 trillion economy.
Canon's operating profit in the first quarter dipped 34
percent to $552 million, which the company blamed on a weakened
global economy and the hit to its compact camera business from
smartphones. Nintendo posted a full-year operating loss of 36.4
billion yen.
Corporate heads who have praised Abenomics include Sony Corp
CEO Kazuo Hirai. His company and other Japanese TV
makers, Panasonic Corp and Sharp Corp, have
struggled to fend off competition from Samsung Electronics as a
strong yen bit into profits.
Sony, with its bigger exposure to overseas markets, is the
best-placed among TV makers to gain from a weaker yen,
particularly versus the euro. A 1 yen drop against the European
single currency adds about 6 billion yen to operating profit at
the maker of Bravia sets.
At Panasonic, a 1 yen weakening against the euro boosts
operating profit by 2 billion yen, while it reaps a 2.5 billion
yen gain for declines against the dollar. At Sharp, which more
heavily relies on its home market, a 1 yen move is worth around
500 million yen in operating profit against the euro and 700
million yen against the dollar.
More than a third of Japanese companies remain worried about
domestic demand stagnating, a Reuters survey of 240 companies
released on Friday shows. A quarter said they were likely to
increase output in Japan because of the weaker yen.
On balance, however, Wednesday's results produced no signs
that Abenomics was encouraging a boost in capital spending.
Canon, which stands to benefit more than most Japanese
companies from a weak yen, on Wednesday trimmed its capital
expenditure for the business year to 265 billion yen from 270
billion yen.
"Dramatic monetary easing has prompted a revision of the
strong yen, but there are still uncertainties surrounding the
U.S. budget problems and European debt issues," Tanaka
cautioned.
Since mid-November, when an Abenomics-driven stock rally
began, Canon's shares have gained 58 percent, in line with a 60
percent gain in the Nikkei 225 benchmark index. Its
stock rose 1.3 percent in Tokyo to 3,840 yen on Wednesday.
Nintendo, which has gained 17 percent since November, rose
4.6 percent to 11,950 yen. Quarterly results for both companies
were released after the close of trading.