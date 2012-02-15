LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Three of Japan's most revered
electronics names -- Sony, Sharp and Panasonic -- are headed
toward junk-rating status, and their credit spreads are yawning
wider with no sign of good news ahead.
Fitch on Wednesday lowered both Sony and Panasonic
one notch to BBB-, keeping both on negative outlook,
while lowering the outlook on Sharp's BBB- to negative.
The ratings agency is poised to downgrade all three to junk
status in the next 12 months, said Matt Jamieson, a Fitch senior
director.
"The Japanese consumer electronics industry, and
particularly television production, is suffering from huge
oversupply and is in need of rationalisation," Jamieson said.
"The flat-panel television operations at all three firms
suffer negative profitability, and the strong yen just makes
them even less competitive."
The cut had already been priced in by the credit markets,
after Fitch warned on Monday that the move was imminent. Sharp's
five-year CDS was quoted at 160bp bid on February 15, compared
with 152bp on February 10, before Fitch's warning.
But the widening is even sharper when compared with February
2, when Sharp's CDS pushed out 10-15bp to 120bp, after it
released a profit warning. Sony's was at 175bp bid, wide from
165bp last Friday.
And there could be more of the same on the way.
All three firms are expected to post huge losses for the
current fiscal year ending in March. The "smart" consensus
estimates net losses for this year at JPY784bn (US$10.1bn) for
Panasonic, JPY293bn for Sharp and JPY200bn for Sony, according
to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
The negative print adds pressure to the large debt burdens
already on their balance sheets.
Panasonic is expected to post net debt of JPY1.1trn, Sharp
of JPY804bn and Sony of JPY593bn. Their debt burden will not
improve much next year, with estimates at JPY962bn for
Panasonic, JPY658bn for Sharp and JPY762bn for Sony.
SHARP PAIN
Of the three, Sharp -- which has the largest chunk of its
debt in bonds -- could be the most vulnerable.
Sharp could be in a tight spot with bondholders very soon.
The company's next maturity is a JPY10bn bond on March 19,
followed by a JPY20bn maturity in late June. Then there is a
huge JPY199.9bn bond redemption in September 2013.
In the meantime, the company's losses continue -- and it
posted cash holdings of just JPY238bn at the end of September
2011.
Despite the dire situation, however, analysts in Tokyo
believe Japan's mega-banks will continue to help fund the firms,
which are among the country's best-known brands.
"All three should be able to raise debt from banks even if
they are relegated to junk," said one Tokyo-based consumer
electronics stock analyst.
For now, though, there seems no way the three can escape the
shame of losing their investment-grade standing.
The firms must "improve their Ebit margins to at least 1.5%
and ensure that their leverage remains below 3.5 times next
year," said Jamieson.
Panasonic's forecast Ebit margin for this year is 0.3%,
Sharp's is -2.5% and Sony's is -1.0%.
Currently, next year's smart Ebit margin forecast is 2.9%
for Panasonic, 1.1% for Sharp and 2.9% for Sony. This is far
below the ideal Ebit margins of around 5%-6% for
investment-grade technology companies, according to Fitch.
While Sharp may feel the most pain with any downgrade,
Jamieson said, Sony could be the company facing the toughest
decisions.
"In Sony's case, the company needs to focus on profitable
areas and make some hard decisions to cut back on loss-making
areas, particularly in the television business, in order to
reduce ongoing sizeable losses," Jamieson said.
