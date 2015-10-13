TOKYO Oct 13 The government-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan is open to discussions with Sharp Corp if the loss-making electronics maker seeks funds for future growth, INCJ's president said on Tuesday.

"We are ready to talk with Sharp if the company needs funds for its growth strategy and meets our investment policy," INCJ President Mikihide Katsumata told Reuters in an interview.

Once a highly profitable manufacturer of premium TVs, Osaka-based Sharp has come under heavy pricing pressure from Asian rivals. INCJ is the top investor in Sharp's rival, Japan Display Inc. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Reiji Murai, Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher)