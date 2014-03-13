* Government says will act to protect cutting-edge
technology
* Toshiba NAND chip secrets allegedly sold to Hynix
* Case highlights Japan's vulnerability to industrial
espionage
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, March 13 Japan vowed on Thursday to fight
industrial espionage after domestic media reported technology
and information from local companies, including chipmaker
Toshiba Corp, had been leaked to rivals from other
countries.
"Safeguarding Japan's cutting-edge technology and preventing
leaks are extremely important," Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "The government as a whole will
respond to ensure that such a thing doesn't occur again."
Suga declined to discuss specific cases but several media
outlets said police had arrested a former engineer at a Toshiba
affiliate on suspicion of improperly providing technical data to
South Korea's SK Hynix Inc.
The Nikkei newspaper also reported on Thursday that police
had arrested in 2012 an unspecified number of people in Yokohama
and Aichi for alleged leaks of industrial secrets to Chinese
companies.
Cybersecurity is a key issue for the government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, which acknowledges it cannot adequately
protect its own computers and networks. [ID: nL1N0HS0CJ]
The media reports said Tokyo police are probing the alleged
leak of technology related to Toshiba's flagship NAND memory
chips. A Toshiba spokesman said the company could not comment on
the matter while it is the subject of a police investigation.
Tokyo police also declined to comment. A Hynix spokesman
said the company was checking the report and had no further
comment.
NAND memory chips, used to store data in smartphones and
tablets, are a key source of profit for Toshiba, whose key
competitors in the business include South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and U.S. chipmaker SanDisk Corp
.
Toshiba's shares fell 0.9 percent on Thursday, compared to
the 0.1 percent drop in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average
.