TOKYO Nov 4 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it needs to buy 22.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the financial year to next March to make up for lost nuclear power output.

It sees oil consumption for the year at 8.44 million kilolitres and thermal coal consumption of 3.18 million tonnes.

Earlier on Friday the government approved a business plan by Tepco allowing the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to receive $11.5 billion yen in taxpayer funds to help pay compensation to those affected by the crisis.

President Toshio Nishizawa told a briefing on the utility's latest earnings and forecasts that it is not considering seeking a further injection of public funds.

The bailout money will help Tepco avert a possible funding shortfall at least for now, as compensation payments start in earnest nearly eight months after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered radiation leaks at the plant.

Nishizawa said Tepco is not currently considering an increase in capital. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson and Edwina Gibbs)