TOKYO Nov 4 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Friday it needs to buy 22.6 million tonnes of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in the financial year to next March to make up
for lost nuclear power output.
It sees oil consumption for the year at 8.44 million
kilolitres and thermal coal consumption of 3.18 million tonnes.
Earlier on Friday the government approved a business plan by
Tepco allowing the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant to receive $11.5 billion yen in taxpayer funds to
help pay compensation to those affected by the crisis.
President Toshio Nishizawa told a briefing on the utility's
latest earnings and forecasts that it is not considering seeking
a further injection of public funds.
The bailout money will help Tepco avert a possible funding
shortfall at least for now, as compensation payments start in
earnest nearly eight months after the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami triggered radiation leaks at the plant.
Nishizawa said Tepco is not currently considering an
increase in capital.
