TOKYO Nov 3 Radiation detected by operator of a
tsunami-hit nuclear power plant in Japan was not the result of
sustained nuclear fission, the utility said on Thursday.
Tokyo Electric Power on Wednesday said it
discovered xenon, a byproduct of fission, in the No 2 reactor at
its Fukushima Daiichi plant, and had poured in a mixture of
water and boric acid, an agent that helps prevent nuclear
reactions, as a precaution.
"Analysis suggests that it was not a criticality," Ai
Tanaka, a spokeswoman for the company, commonly known as Tepco,
said.
The nuclear facility was struck by a devastating earthquake
and tsunami in March and has released radiation into the
atmosphere ever since in the world's worst nuclear crisis since
Chernobyl 25 years ago.
