* Tepco sees winter supply of 53,000-54,000 MW, demand expected at 50,000 MW

* Means mandatory power curbs at large firms unlikely in Tepco area

* Utility still reeling from crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi plant (Recasts on company confirmation, adds detail)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Mandatory energy curbs are unlikely to be necessary this winter in the region supplied by Tokyo Electric Power Co as the utility said on Friday that it can meet demand during the season.

The firm, still reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, said it would probably be able to supply 53,000-54,000 MW of power this winter, giving it leeway of 6-8 percent in meeting projected peak demand of about 50,000 MW.

The March earthquake and tsunami that sparked the Fukushima disaster cut generating capacity at Tepco and the government imposed curbs on large users to avoid blackouts in the summer peak demand period, denting the nation's exports of major goods such as automobiles.

A spokeswoman for Tepco, whose service area accounts for one-third of the country's electricity use, said that it would likely request voluntary curbs, however.

The utility only has two of its 17 nuclear reactors running as with distrust of atomic power high and authorities exercising extreme caution, not a single reactor taken off stream for routine maintenance since the twin disasters has been restarted.

Tepco said on Monday it expects peak demand this winter to be lower than last winter's 51,500 MW given the current trend for energy saving in Japan.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)