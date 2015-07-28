TOKYO, July 28 Japan on Tuesday approved an
increase in compensation payments for the Fukushima crisis to
7.07 trillion yen ($57.18 billion), as tens of thousands of
evacuees remain in temporary housing more than four years after
the disaster.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the operator of
the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, will receive 950
billion yen more in public funds on top of the 6.125 trillion
agreed earlier, the utility and the government said.
The increase, agreed after a request by Tepco, adds to the
bill for taxpayers for the disaster in March 2011, when three
reactors melted down after an earthquake and tsunami, in the
worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl in 1986, destroying
businesses and livelihoods.
Tepco has face a stream of legal cases seeking compensation
over the disaster.
Electricity bills for Japanese households have also risen 25
percent since the catastrophe as the country resorted to
importing more fossils fuels with the gradual shutdown of all
nuclear reactors for safety checks and upgrades.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government and Tepco, which was
bailed out by taxpayers in 2012, are undertaking an
unprecedented cleanup to lower radiation levels in towns closest
to the plant, although some areas will likely remain off limits
for decades.
Inside the plant, Tepco has struggled to bring the situation
under control and it is estimated removing the melted fuel from
the wrecked reactors and cleaning up the site will cost tens of
billions of dollars and take decades to complete.
The government plans to revoke evacuation orders for most
people forced from their homes by the disaster within two years
as part of a plan to cap compensation payouts and speed up
reconstruction.
($1 = 123.6400 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Ed Davies)