TOKYO, Sept 27 Tokyo Electric Power Company
Holdings, the operator of the crippled
Fukushima-Daiichi reactor, is set to delay its first bond issue
in about six years due to a higher-than-expected rise in costs
related to decommissioning the nuclear plant, the Yomiuri
newspaper said on Tuesday.
Tepco expects to issue the bond, worth about 330 billion yen
($3.29 billion), around the beginning of next year, pushing back
from this autumn, the Yomiuri said, without citing sources.
The company decided that issuing the bond would be difficult
until it was clear how the government would distribute rising
costs from the decommissioning of Fukushima-Daiichi, the
newspaper added.
Tepco was saved from bankruptcy by the government in 2012
following reactor meltdowns at Fukushima after an earthquake and
tsunami in March 2011.
A Tepco spokesman told Reuters that the company was aiming
to issue the bond by the end of the business year that finishes
in March, but said the exact timing and the size of the issue
had not been decided.
($1 = 100.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)