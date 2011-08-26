TOKYO Aug 26 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects to avoid rolling blackouts in the four weeks to late September, despite the closure of two nuclear plants in Fukushima following the March earthquake and tsunami.

The company expects to secure supplies of 54,200-56,100 megawatts during the four weeks from Saturday to Sept. 23, comfortably meeting projected peak demand of 40,300-48,900 MW.

Japan's official forecaster on Thursday downgraded the chances of hotter weather in September in eastern and western Japan to 40 percent from 50 percent last month, which could help relieve the burden on the power grid at a time when nuclear plant utilisation is at a near record low.

Public safety concerns due to a radiation crisis at Tepco's Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the tsunami have led to reactors being kept closed after shutting down for routine maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)