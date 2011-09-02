TOKYO, Sept 2 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it expects to avoid rolling blackouts in the four weeks to the end of September, despite the closure of two nuclear plants in Fukushima following the March earthquake and tsunami.

The company expects to secure supplies of 53,300-55,600 megawatts during the four weeks from Saturday to Sept. 30, comfortably meeting projected peak demand of 40,800-46,060 MW.

Separately, Tohoku Electric Power Co said it would receive surplus power of 300 megawatts a day from Tokyo Electric between Sept. 5 and Sept. 9 in case a heat wave boosts power demand in its service area in northern Japan.

Japan's official forecaster has downgraded the chances of hotter weather in September in eastern and western Japan to 40 percent from 50 percent, which could help relieve the burden on the power grid at a time when nuclear plant utilisation is near a record low.

Public safety concerns due to a radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant have prevented utilities from restarting reactors shut down for routine maintenance.

As of Friday, only 12 reactors remain online, with capacity of 10,430 megawatts or 21.3 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity, and that percentage is falling by the month. (Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Nathan Layne)