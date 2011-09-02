TOKYO, Sept 2 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Friday it expects to avoid rolling blackouts in the four
weeks to the end of September, despite the closure of two
nuclear plants in Fukushima following the March earthquake and
tsunami.
The company expects to secure supplies of 53,300-55,600
megawatts during the four weeks from Saturday to Sept. 30,
comfortably meeting projected peak demand of 40,800-46,060 MW.
Separately, Tohoku Electric Power Co said it would
receive surplus power of 300 megawatts a day from Tokyo Electric
between Sept. 5 and Sept. 9 in case a heat wave boosts power
demand in its service area in northern Japan.
Japan's official forecaster has downgraded the chances of
hotter weather in September in eastern and western Japan to 40
percent from 50 percent, which could help relieve the burden on
the power grid at a time when nuclear plant utilisation is near
a record low.
Public safety concerns due to a radiation crisis at Tokyo
Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant have prevented utilities from
restarting reactors shut down for routine maintenance.
As of Friday, only 12 reactors remain online, with capacity
of 10,430 megawatts or 21.3 percent of the nation's total
nuclear power capacity, and that percentage is falling by the
month.
(Reporting by Chikako Mogi; Editing by Nathan Layne)