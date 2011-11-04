* Tepco to get $11.5 bln from govt to compensate Fukushima
victims
* Tepco likely to avert funding shortfall for now
* Tepco forecasts 600 bln yen net loss for year to March
2012
(Rewrites with company announcements)
By Osamu Tsukimori and Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Nov 4 Tokyo Electric Power Co
got the green light on Friday to receive $11.5 billion in its
first instalment of taxpayer funds to assist with compensating
victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis, while it forecast
another huge loss for the year to March 2012.
The bailout money will help Tokyo Electric, also known as
Tepco, to avert a funding shortfall as compensation payments
start in earnest after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami
triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.
With its ability to survive as a private company still in
doubt, Tepco forecast a net loss of 600 billion yen ($7.7
billion) for the current financial year, exceeding an average
forecast of 408 billion yen from five analysts.
The result follows last year's 1.25 trillion yen net loss,
Japan's biggest ever for a non-financial company, and brings the
utility's total Fukushima-related losses so far to around 1.9
trillion yen.
Tepco also unveiled an initial cost-cutting plan, which was
a precondition for getting the funds for compensation, that aims
to slash costs by 2.55 trillion yen over the next 10 years and
cut 7,400 jobs by March 2014.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano stressed the government's
expectations of bold moves by the utility, which faces public
anger over the massive taxpayer bailout despite criticism that
the company did not take adequate safety measures at the
Fukushima plant and mishandled its response to the crisis.
"I urge Tepco and the bailout fund to implement sincere
compensation and thorough restructuring, taking into account
that they are borrowing a massive amount of money from Japanese
citizens," Edano told reporters.
The utility still has to come up with a more comprehensive
plan by next spring that will also tackle the thorny issue of
hikes in electricity fees.
Tokyo Electric President Toshio Nishizawa told Edano that
the company would compile a new plan to clean up the crippled
Fukushima plant after it is brought to a cold shut down, which
the company hopes to achieve by the end of this year.
The company also said separately on Friday that possible
naturally occurring nuclear fission in one of the damaged
reactors would not delay its cleanup plan.
Xenon, a substance produced as a byproduct of nuclear
fission, was detected from Daiichi's No. 2 reactor earlier this
week.
While Tepco initially said isolated criticality, or a
nuclear chain reaction, could have taken place, it later played
down the discovery, saying the xenon likely came from a
phenomenon known as spontaneous fission in which an atom's
nucleus splits naturally and does not cause a nuclear chain
reaction.
($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Kentaro Hamada;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Edmund Klamann)