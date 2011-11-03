TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co is likely to post a parent recurring loss of around 130 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in April-September, hurt by an increase in fossil fuel costs following the crisis at its Fukushima nuclear plant, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

The company has not set a schedule for the announcement of its first-half business results.