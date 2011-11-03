UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TOKYO Nov 4 Japanese utility Tokyo Electric Power Co is likely to post a parent recurring loss of around 130 billion yen ($1.7 billion) in April-September, hurt by an increase in fossil fuel costs following the crisis at its Fukushima nuclear plant, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.
The company has not set a schedule for the announcement of its first-half business results. ($1 = 77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders