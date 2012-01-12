TOKYO Jan 12 Tokyo Electric Power Co , the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear facility, said on Thursday that it is not considering selling any power plants.

Takashi Fujimoto, a vice president at the utility, made the comment at a media briefing.

Japan's biggest utility is struggling with compensating victims of the nuclear disaster and soaring fuel costs. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)