PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Sept 12 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Friday it has signed a 17-year deal to buy up to 1.2 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Singapore unit of UK oil and gas major BP starting from April 2017.
The LNG will be sourced from BP's portfolio, rather than a specific project, and the prices will be linked to the U.S. Henry Hub gas index rather than oil prices.
LNG imports by Japan, the world's top buyer of the super-cooled fuel, has risen since 2011 when the Fukushima nuclear disaster lead to all of the country's nuclear reactors being shut down to face more stringent safety checks. (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 16 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Thursday that a federal court in Minas Gerais has suspended a case brought by prosecutors seeking 155 billion reais ($49.7 billion) in damages for the 2015 Samarco mine disaster.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.