TOKYO Aug 28 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power on Sunday denied a report that it is considering a double-digit percentage price hike after the March 11 tsunami crippled a nuclear power plant.

The Nikkei business daily said Tepco was considering the price rise because the disaster had forced it to depend more on costlier fossil fuel for power generation.

"We are focusing on putting an end to an accident at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant and are not at a stage where we can mention price revisions," a Tepco spokeswoman said.

A 9.0-magnitude earthquake and deadly tsunami on March 11 knocked out cooling functions at the Fukushima plant, triggering fuel rod meltdowns and radiation leakage into the atmosphere and sea.

A 15-percent increase in electricity charges would mean an additional power cost of about 1,000 yen ($13) per month for the average household, the Nikkei said.

Any attempt to raise electricity charges would likely meet fierce opposition from consumers and businesses which are already suffering power supply constraints. ($1 = 76.855 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Nick Macfie)