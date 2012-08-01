TOKYO Aug 1 Prosecutors have begun a probe of executives of Fukushima nuclear plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co and government officials after accepting complaints over the March 2011 disaster, Jiji news agency said on Wednesday.

A report last month by a panel of experts appointed by parliament concluded that radiation crisis that was triggered by the earthquake and tsunami could have been prevented, and that a failure to take adequate precautions at the plant was the result of "collusion" among the government, regulators and the plant operator, known as Tepco. (Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Michael Watson)