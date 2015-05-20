TOKYO May 20 Tokyo Electric Power Co
is revising once again its business outlook to assure its
creditors it can repay debt built up after the Fukushima
disaster as it struggles to restart nuclear operations,
according a source familiar with the company's plans.
Tepco, as the company is called, only survives with taxpayer
support following the meltdowns at Fukushima that exposed it to
more than $40 billion dollars of compensation claims from those
whose livelihoods and households were destroyed by the
catastrophe.
It is also facing a tougher business environment as the
government moves to open up the electricity industry to full
competition from next April. It is the second time it has
revised its so-called rehabilitation plan.
The company expects to have 6.6 trillion yen ($55 billion)
of debt by next April and has told banks it will remain
creditworthy, according to the source, who is not authorized to
speak to the media.
Tokyo Electric Power Co is assuming it will have operating
profit of 178 billion yen for the year through March 2016 if it
can restart two of its reactors at its Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant
from October, according to the source.
That compares with operating profit of nearly 317 billion
yen in the financial year just ended.
The timetable for restarting reactors at the seven unit
Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant, the world's biggest nuclear station,
is likely to be difficult because regulators are focusing their
main efforts on approvals for other units and because of stiff
opposition from the governor of the prefecture where the station
is located.
"Given significant public opposition, restarting its
reactors at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa remains uncertain," Moody's said
after Tepco announced earlier this month it would change to a
holding company structure from next April.
"Without the restart, Tepco may need to apply for additional
rate increases to achieve stable and sustainable profitability
in the future despite continuous cost reductions," Moody's said.
Tepco has drafted successive recovery plans to restore its
finances after the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in
1986, which led to its takeover by the government in 2012.
The most recent plan agreed by the government in January
hinged on Tepco restarting Kashiwazaki Kariwa, to cut fossil
fuel costs.
The utility also plans to sell some of its uranium fuel to
raise money, Kyodo reported on Monday.
