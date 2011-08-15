TOKYO, Aug 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co has been ramping up its fossil fuel-fired power output to avoid rolling blackouts this summer, after a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami on March 11 crippled its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor.

The company expects to have 56,100 megawatts of power supply available at the end of August, just enough to cover peak demand of 55,000 megawatts.

Following is the breakdown of the company's projected total power supplies by power source at the end of August. The list includes some power bought from other companies. Japan Atomic refers to power supplier Japan Atomic Power Co.

Joban Joint refers to Joban Joint Power Co, in which Tokyo Electric has a 49.1 percent stake. Soma Kyodo refers to Soma Kyodo Power Co, which is the company's 50-50 venture with Tohoku Electric .

Kimitsu Cooperative refers to Kimitsu Cooperative Thermal Power Co, which is the company's 50-50 venture with Nippon Steel . Kashima Kyodo refers to Kashima Kyodo Electric Power Co, which is the company's 50-50 venture with Sumitomo Metal Industries .

G/T stands for gas turbine.

Firm Plant No. Capacity(MW) End-Aug supply fuel status

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 0 nuclear Damaged by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 0 nuclear Damaged by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 0 nuclear Damaged by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 0 nuclear Damaged by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 0 nuclear Hit by March quake

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 0 nuclear Planned maintenance from Aug. 6, 2011

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 0 nuclear Shut since July 2007 quake

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 0 nuclear Shut since July 2007 quake

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 0 nuclear Shut since July 2007 quake

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 111 nuclear On line, to enter maintenance by Jan. 25, 2012

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 138 nuclear On line, to enter maintenance in March 2012

TEPCO Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 0 nuclear On line, to enter maintenance from Aug. 23, 2011 Japan Atomic Tokai Daini 1,100 MW 880 0 nuclear Hit by March quake Total nuclear n/a n/a 18,190 2,490 n/a n/a

TEPCO Chiba 1-1 ~ 1-4 360 x 4 1,240 LNG Operable

TEPCO Chiba 2-1 ~ 2-4 360 x 4 1,240 LNG Operable

TEPCO Chiba n/a 334 n/a LNG Emergency unit. To start ops in late August

TEPCO Chiba n/a 334 n/a LNG Emergency unit. To start ops in late August

TEPCO Chiba n/a 334 0 LNG Emergency unit. to start ops in July 2012

TEPCO Shinagawa 1-1 ~ 1-3 380 x 3 980 city gas Operable

TEPCO Kawasaki 1-1 ~ 1-3 500 x 3 1,320 LNG Operable

TEPCO Kawasaki n/a 128 n/a LNG Emergency unit. Starts ops on Aug. 3, 2011

TEPCO Yokohama 5 175 175 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Yokohama 6 350 350 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Yokohama 7-1 ~ 7-4 350 x 4 1,200 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Yokohama 8-1 ~ 8-4 350 x 4 1,200 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Goi 1 265 265 LNG Operable

TEPCO Goi 2 265 265 LNG Operable

TEPCO Goi 3 265 265 LNG Operable

TEPCO Goi 4 265 265 LNG Operable

TEPCO Goi 5 350 350 LNG Operable

TEPCO Goi 6 476 460 LNG Operable

TEPCO Anegasaki 1 600 600 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Anegasaki 2 600 600 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Anegasaki 3 600 600 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Anegasaki 4 600 600 oil, gas Operable

TEPCO Anegasaki 5 600 600 oil, gas Operable